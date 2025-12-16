High Court Calls for Urgent Review of Zeeshan Siddique's Security Cover Amid Extortion Threats

The Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to swiftly assess a plea from former MLA Zeeshan Siddique regarding an increase in his security cover due to persistent extortion threats since August.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, is seeking reinstatement of a higher security category after it was reduced earlier this year. Baba Siddique was murdered last year, prompting his widow Shehzeen to call for an independent investigation.

The High Court, noting the serious nature of the threats, has directed the concerned committee to decide on Siddique's request within 10 days, setting a future hearing for January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)