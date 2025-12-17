Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Beed: Fatal Collision at Lokhandi Sawargaon T-Point

A fatal collision in Maharashtra's Beed district claimed the life of 38-year-old Somnath Popat Pawar. The accident involved a motorcycle and an ash-laden tanker at Lokhandi Sawargaon T-point. Tanker driver Narayan Savase has been detained by police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:54 IST

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man lost his life following a collision between his motorcycle and an ash-laden tanker in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Lokhandi Sawargaon T-point in Ambajogai tehsil, according to police reports.

The tanker, which was transporting ash from Kada in Ashti tehsil towards Parli Vajnath, collided with the incoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as Somnath Popat Pawar from Ashti, died instantly at the scene.

Pawar, who owned a local cloth shop, is survived by his parents, wife, and two sons. Police have detained the tanker driver, Narayan Savase, as part of their ongoing investigation into the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

