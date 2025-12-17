Tragedy Strikes in Beed: Fatal Collision at Lokhandi Sawargaon T-Point

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man lost his life following a collision between his motorcycle and an ash-laden tanker in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Lokhandi Sawargaon T-point in Ambajogai tehsil, according to police reports.

The tanker, which was transporting ash from Kada in Ashti tehsil towards Parli Vajnath, collided with the incoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as Somnath Popat Pawar from Ashti, died instantly at the scene.

Pawar, who owned a local cloth shop, is survived by his parents, wife, and two sons. Police have detained the tanker driver, Narayan Savase, as part of their ongoing investigation into the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)