Iran Refutes Claims of Meddling in Syria
Iran's foreign ministry dismissed claims of interference in Syria after Syria's new foreign minister accused the Islamic Republic of sowing chaos. Iran's spokesperson labeled the accusations as baseless and emphasized the importance of preventing insecurity and violence to ensure Syrian citizen safety.
In a recent development, Iran's foreign ministry has staunchly denied allegations of meddling in Syrian affairs. The denial follows accusations from Syria's new foreign minister, who called on Tehran to refrain from spreading chaos within his nation.
The spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, dismissed these claims as 'baseless.' Speaking through state media, Baghaei emphasized that the priority lies in preventing the spread of insecurity and violence.
He further stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of Syrian citizens amidst the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
