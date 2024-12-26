Tragedy Strikes: Mistaken Airstrike in Sokoto

A tragic incident occurred in the northwestern state of Sokoto, Nigeria, where a military fighter jet accidentally bombed civilians while pursuing bandits. At least 10 people lost their lives, with several others wounded, according to the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu.

Governor Aliyu issued a statement saying that the military operation, intended to eliminate criminal armed groups terrorizing the area, mistakenly targeted innocent villagers. Investigations have been promised to look into the circumstances that led to the tragic event in Gidan Sama and Rintuwa.

The military confirmed that it had engaged targets associated with the Lakurawa group but did not disclose information about civilian casualties. The attack has drawn attention to the widespread insecurity in northwest Nigeria, where a 15-year Islamist insurgency affects daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)