Left Menu

Cyber Security Shield at Maha Kumbh: A Digital Fortress

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a robust cyber security strategy to protect the 45 crore devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. This includes deploying a team of 56 'cyber warriors', setting up cyber help desks and a dedicated cyber police station, and launching awareness campaigns using AI and social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | कलटुंगो | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:11 IST
Cyber Security Shield at Maha Kumbh: A Digital Fortress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the massive gathering at the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out comprehensive cyber security measures to protect the 45 crore devotees expected to attend. A specialized team of 56 'cyber warriors' has been deployed to safeguard against potential digital threats.

The security arrangements are overseen by the Senior Superintendent of Police in Mahakumbh Nagar. As part of the strategy, the police have set up a dedicated cyber police station and cyber help desks across the district, aimed at combating cybercrime and providing assistance to attendees.

Awareness campaigns are actively running across government platforms including AI, Facebook, X, and Google, ensuring that visitors remain informed and vigilant. Cyber experts are tackling online threats by investigating suspicious activities, thereby fortifying the digital security environment at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024