Cyber Security Shield at Maha Kumbh: A Digital Fortress
The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a robust cyber security strategy to protect the 45 crore devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. This includes deploying a team of 56 'cyber warriors', setting up cyber help desks and a dedicated cyber police station, and launching awareness campaigns using AI and social media.
In preparation for the massive gathering at the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out comprehensive cyber security measures to protect the 45 crore devotees expected to attend. A specialized team of 56 'cyber warriors' has been deployed to safeguard against potential digital threats.
The security arrangements are overseen by the Senior Superintendent of Police in Mahakumbh Nagar. As part of the strategy, the police have set up a dedicated cyber police station and cyber help desks across the district, aimed at combating cybercrime and providing assistance to attendees.
Awareness campaigns are actively running across government platforms including AI, Facebook, X, and Google, ensuring that visitors remain informed and vigilant. Cyber experts are tackling online threats by investigating suspicious activities, thereby fortifying the digital security environment at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.
