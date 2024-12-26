Maharashtra's Path to Prosperity Through Good Governance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has highlighted the significance of 'ease of living' as the cornerstone of the state's development strategy, underlining this priority during the unveiling of the Good Governance Index 2024 Report.

The report evaluates district performance across multiple sectors, reflecting the state's commitment to improving service delivery and achieving substantial governance against sectoral benchmarks.

Fadnavis further pointed out that effective governance is essential for Maharashtra's ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy, noting that the minimal score difference between districts indicates widespread progress and potential for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)