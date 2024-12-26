Uttar Pradesh Governor Highlights Women's Progress Amid Law and Order Improvements

In a candid conversation with reporters, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed optimism about the state's progress in improving women's rights and safety. She admitted the state isn't '100 per cent safe for women' yet but noted significant improvements compared to previous years.

Governor Patel highlighted the evolving role of women in politics, especially in Panchayats, where women are increasingly taking charge independently. She also referenced a recent bill aimed at improving women's political representation, urging societal readiness for gender equality.

Moving onto higher education, Patel was proud of the achievements of UP universities in NAAC ratings, underscoring a positive trend in academic excellence. She credited coordination with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for addressing educational challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)