Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Highlights Women's Progress Amid Law and Order Improvements

Governor Anandiben Patel of Uttar Pradesh discusses the state's progress in women's rights and safety, acknowledging challenges remain. She speaks on women's independence in politics, historical claims on aviation, and improvements in higher education. Patel notes the societal shift towards gender equality and educational advancements within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Highlights Women's Progress Amid Law and Order Improvements
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid conversation with reporters, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed optimism about the state's progress in improving women's rights and safety. She admitted the state isn't '100 per cent safe for women' yet but noted significant improvements compared to previous years.

Governor Patel highlighted the evolving role of women in politics, especially in Panchayats, where women are increasingly taking charge independently. She also referenced a recent bill aimed at improving women's political representation, urging societal readiness for gender equality.

Moving onto higher education, Patel was proud of the achievements of UP universities in NAAC ratings, underscoring a positive trend in academic excellence. She credited coordination with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for addressing educational challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024