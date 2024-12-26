Voyeurism Scandal: Man Arrested for Bathroom Peeping
A 30-year-old man, Bhaskar Jha, was arrested in Bhiwandi for allegedly peeping into a bathroom while a woman was bathing. The incident occurred on December 24 at 8 AM. He faces charges under section 77 for voyeurism as per Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In a troubling incident, a 30-year-old man from Bhiwandi has been apprehended for alleged voyeurism. Police say Bhaskar Jha was caught peeping through a window while a woman was bathing, an act that breached her privacy.
The incident took place early morning on December 24, leading to swift action from local law enforcement. As a driver residing in the Retibunder area, Jha faces serious allegations due to his actions.
Authorities have charged him under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting the legal consequences of indulging in voyeuristic behavior. This arrest serves as a stark reminder of the importance of privacy and personal boundaries.
