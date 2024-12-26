Voyeurism Scandal: Man Arrested for Bathroom Peeping

In a troubling incident, a 30-year-old man from Bhiwandi has been apprehended for alleged voyeurism. Police say Bhaskar Jha was caught peeping through a window while a woman was bathing, an act that breached her privacy.

The incident took place early morning on December 24, leading to swift action from local law enforcement. As a driver residing in the Retibunder area, Jha faces serious allegations due to his actions.

Authorities have charged him under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting the legal consequences of indulging in voyeuristic behavior. This arrest serves as a stark reminder of the importance of privacy and personal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)