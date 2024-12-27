New York's Groundbreaking Climate Change Superfund Act Targets Big Polluters
New York has enacted the Climate Change Superfund Act, requiring fossil fuel companies with significant greenhouse gas emissions to pay fees. The funds will support infrastructure projects aimed at countering climate change. Legal challenges are anticipated as New York prepares to implement the law.
- Country:
- United States
In an aggressive move to combat climate change, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the Climate Change Superfund Act into law, targeting large fossil fuel companies. This legislation mandates the biggest greenhouse gas emitters to finance a state fund for critical infrastructure projects aimed at repairing and preventing future climate damage.
The law, supported by Democratic state Senator Liz Krueger, demands accountability from leading polluters. The bill ensures that major oil and gas producers contribute to costs associated with repairing damages from severe weather and investing in resilience projects like coastal wetland restoration and infrastructure improvements.
While the law's penalties won't take effect immediately, there is a strategic plan to identify responsible emitters and manage the fund allocation. The American Petroleum Institute and other stakeholders are assessing their options amid expected legal scrutiny. New York follows Vermont in enacting such bold climate legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank's Ambitious Rs 3,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Debut
ADB Approves $500M Loan to Bolster India's Sustainable Infrastructure Development
Reviving India's Infrastructure: A $2.2 Trillion Venture by 2030
TCS and Telenor Denmark: A Strategic IT Infrastructure Alliance
PM Modi's Multi-Crore Push for Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure, Clean Ganga and Spiritual Tourism