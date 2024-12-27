Left Menu

High-Profile Lawsuit: Anonymous Accusations Against Rap Moguls

An Alabama woman alleges she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean Combs at age 13. A judge ruled she can proceed anonymously in her lawsuit. Combs faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits. Jay-Z's lawyer contests the allegations, noting inconsistencies. Combs is jailed on sex trafficking charges.

Newyork | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:35 IST
An Alabama woman has claimed she was raped by music industry icons Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs when she was just 13 years old. Following a recent ruling, she can continue her lawsuit anonymously.

The legal proceedings come amid ongoing litigation against Combs, who is currently jailed on charges of federal sex trafficking. Defense attorneys have labeled the lawsuits as attempts to coerce settlements through false allegations. Meanwhile, Jay-Z's legal representation has criticized the claims, highlighting contradictions in the plaintiff's account.

The case remains at an early stage, with substantial public interest and the potential for the plaintiff's identity to be revealed as it progresses. The legal battle continues to unfold, drawing attention to serious accusations against two major figures in the music industry.

