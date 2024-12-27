Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's Safety Record via Social Media Subtlety

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav responded to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's comments on the state's law and order situation. While Patel acknowledged improvements, she noted the state is not yet '100% safe for women'. Yadav highlighted her remarks on social media, emphasizing ongoing safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:10 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's Safety Record via Social Media Subtlety
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has recently commented on the state's law and order progress, noting improvements yet indicating the region is not entirely safe for women.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to underscore these comments, labeling them as a 'true statement' on social media.

Patel mentioned that significant changes have been made since the BJP's rule, but she continues to push for further advancements with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024