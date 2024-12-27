Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP's Safety Record via Social Media Subtlety
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav responded to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's comments on the state's law and order situation. While Patel acknowledged improvements, she noted the state is not yet '100% safe for women'. Yadav highlighted her remarks on social media, emphasizing ongoing safety concerns.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has recently commented on the state's law and order progress, noting improvements yet indicating the region is not entirely safe for women.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to underscore these comments, labeling them as a 'true statement' on social media.
Patel mentioned that significant changes have been made since the BJP's rule, but she continues to push for further advancements with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
