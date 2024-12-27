Romania's Airspace Breach: Unidentified Drone Incursions Continue

Romanian radar systems identified a small flying object, suspected to be a drone, violating national airspace late Thursday evening, penetrating up to 6 km into Tulcea County, the defense ministry announced.

The European Union and NATO member, bordering Ukraine, has frequently encountered Russian drone debris on its soil amid Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian port facilities over the past 18 months.

Initially detected at 1904 GMT, 15 km east of Chilia Veche, the radar signal prompted authorities to alert Tulcea's residents and prep fighter jets. However, the signal disappeared by 1909 GMT. Past incidents involving similar intrusions suggest potential cyber interference, the defense ministry noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)