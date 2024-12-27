Karnataka High Court Paves Way for Updated Birth Certificates for Transgender Persons

The Karnataka High Court has mandated the issuance of updated birth certificates for transgender individuals following gender reassignment surgery. This landmark ruling requires that the certificates reflect both previous and updated names and genders.

The directive remains in effect until the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, is amended, as the current law doesn't permit gender changes on original certificates. The court has urged a review of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, recommending necessary legislative changes for compliance.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the order after a case involving a 34-year-old transgender woman. Her request to update her birth certificate was initially denied due to the 1969 Act's limitations. The court emphasized that while the denial was technically lawful, it contradicted rights guaranteed under the 2019 Act, prompting the directive for revised certificates.

