Ukraine Ships First Food Aid to Syria Amid Tense Geopolitical Climate

Ukraine has launched its first shipment of wheat flour to Syria as humanitarian aid under the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative, providing relief to 33,250 families. This move comes as Ukraine seeks to mend ties with Syria post-Assad, while Russian supplies remain uncertain due to geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:12 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine, known for its substantial exports in the global grain and oilseed markets, has made a significant humanitarian gesture toward Syria. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday the dispatch of 500 metric tons of wheat flour, already en route to Syria as part of the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme.

The wheat flour is set to aid 33,250 families, translating to approximately 167,000 individuals, in Syria over the upcoming weeks. Each distributed package weighs 15 kilograms, offering sustenance to a family of five for a month, according to details shared by Zelenskiy on platform X. The initiative comes as Ukraine expresses intentions to repair diplomatic relations with Syria, in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's ouster, a regime previously closely aligned with Russia.

Traditionally, Ukraine channels its wheat and corn exports to various Middle Eastern nations, excluding Syria. Under Assad's regime, Russian-imported food dominated Syrian markets. However, recent disruptions in supply from Russia, driven by pervasive uncertainties, have been officially confirmed by Russian and Syrian entities. Ukraine's own grain export activities were notably interrupted following Russia's aggressive actions in February 2022 but have slowly rejuvenated through strategic operations from Odesa's southern port following the breaking of a de facto sea blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

