Cathie Wood's Bold Call for Retroactive Tax Cuts

U.S. tech investor Cathie Wood urges the Trump administration to boost economic growth by backdating tax cuts to early 2025. Her ARK Innovation fund and its holdings, including Tesla and Coinbase, have surged. Wood supports Trump's pro-innovation agenda but notes volatility in returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:33 IST
Cathie Wood, a prominent U.S. tech investor, has urged the incoming Trump administration to stimulate economic growth by backdating proposed tax cuts to January 1, 2025. Wood argues that making corporate and personal tax cuts retroactive would provide crucial certainty for the markets.

Her ARK Innovation fund has seen a 17% surge since Trump's election, with holdings like Tesla and Coinbase witnessing significant gains. Wood supports Trump's innovation-focused economic policies and believes they will ease corporate operations in the U.S.

Despite her optimism, Wood acknowledges potential market volatility, particularly given recent investor withdrawals from her fund. While endorsing innovation's potential, she remains aware of the risks involved in such high-stakes investment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

