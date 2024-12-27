Cathie Wood's Bold Call for Retroactive Tax Cuts

Cathie Wood, a prominent U.S. tech investor, has urged the incoming Trump administration to stimulate economic growth by backdating proposed tax cuts to January 1, 2025. Wood argues that making corporate and personal tax cuts retroactive would provide crucial certainty for the markets.

Her ARK Innovation fund has seen a 17% surge since Trump's election, with holdings like Tesla and Coinbase witnessing significant gains. Wood supports Trump's innovation-focused economic policies and believes they will ease corporate operations in the U.S.

Despite her optimism, Wood acknowledges potential market volatility, particularly given recent investor withdrawals from her fund. While endorsing innovation's potential, she remains aware of the risks involved in such high-stakes investment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)