Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks En Route to Spain

A tragic incident unfolded as a migrant boat destined for Spain sank, leading to the deaths of nearly 70 individuals, Mali's Minister for Malians Living Abroad reported. The vessel, carrying 80 passengers, left only 11 survivors, with many victims identified as Malian nationals.

The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, favored by West African migrants, is known for its deadly passage. The archipelago serves as a gateway for those fleeing violence and instability or seeking better job prospects in Europe.

Several victims hailed from Mali's Kayes region. Mamadou Siby, mayor of Marena commune, confirmed eight local men perished. These individuals, initially in Mauritania for construction work, embarked on the journey influenced by contacts in Europe and America.

(With inputs from agencies.)