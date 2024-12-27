Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Weapon Smuggling

Israeli jets launched missions to disable seven crossing points along the Syria-Lebanon border on Friday, intensifying efforts to disrupt the supply of weapons to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. In a sweeping operation, Israeli troops seized a truck equipped with a 40-barrel rocket launcher and a cache of weapons including explosives and AK-47 rifles, according to military reports.

Major General Tomer Bar, leading the Israeli Air Force, stated that Hezbollah is actively attempting to smuggle arms into Lebanon, challenging Israel's resolve. 'This must not be tolerated,' he asserted in an official statement.

The ongoing conflict breaches the Nov. 27 ceasefire agreement, which stipulates phased Israeli troop withdrawal and the dismantling of unauthorized Hezbollah facilities. With accusations of violations from both sides and a UN appeal for Israeli withdrawal, the region remains tense. Israel's broader military campaign targets Iranian-backed factions, with recent strikes against the Houthi movement in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)