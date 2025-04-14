Left Menu

Mauritius Court Grants Bail to Former Finance Minister Amid Fraud Charges

A former finance minister and a central bank governor in Mauritius face allegations of embezzling $6.7 million from a state firm. Both deny wrongdoing. The court granted bail amidst government accusations against the previous administration for economic data falsification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:36 IST
Mauritius Court Grants Bail to Former Finance Minister Amid Fraud Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Mauritian court has granted bail to former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy, who faces charges of fraud linked to alleged embezzlement at a state-owned entity. The financial crimes commission confirmed the decision.

Padayachy, along with former central bank governor Harvesh Seegolam, is accused of siphoning off 300 million Mauritius rupees ($6.7 million) from the Mauritius Investment Corporation, which was established to help businesses cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Padayachy and Seegolam deny any wrongdoing. Seegolam was granted bail last week.

The allegations have come to light as the government of recently elected Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam contends that the previous administration, which included the accused officials, misreported economic data concerning growth, budget deficits, and public debt for years. Padayachy's lawyer, Raouf Gulbul, expressed satisfaction with the bail decision and assured that his client is ready to cooperate with further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025