Left Menu

Injured U.N. Worker Airlifted After Israeli Strike in Yemen

A U.N. worker was seriously injured in an Israeli air strike on Yemen’s main airport. He has been evacuated to Jordan for further treatment. The attack, targeting Iran-aligned Houthi movement sites, also killed six. The WHO calls for an end to attacks on civilians and humanitarians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:14 IST
Injured U.N. Worker Airlifted After Israeli Strike in Yemen

A United Nations worker who was seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike on Yemen's main international airport has been airlifted to Jordan for further medical treatment, as confirmed by the World Health Organization on Friday.

According to Israeli sources, multiple sites connected to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement were targeted, including Sanaa International Airport. Reports indicate the strike resulted in the fatalities of at least six people. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized the attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers, calling for an immediate halt to such violence.

Tedros was present at the airport during the strike and stated that the injured U.N. worker, who was at the facility to conduct a humanitarian mission, successfully underwent surgery prior to his evacuation. The man was initially in Yemen to facilitate the release of detained U.N. staff and to assess the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024