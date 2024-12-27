Injured U.N. Worker Airlifted After Israeli Strike in Yemen
A U.N. worker was seriously injured in an Israeli air strike on Yemen’s main airport. He has been evacuated to Jordan for further treatment. The attack, targeting Iran-aligned Houthi movement sites, also killed six. The WHO calls for an end to attacks on civilians and humanitarians.
A United Nations worker who was seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike on Yemen's main international airport has been airlifted to Jordan for further medical treatment, as confirmed by the World Health Organization on Friday.
According to Israeli sources, multiple sites connected to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement were targeted, including Sanaa International Airport. Reports indicate the strike resulted in the fatalities of at least six people. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized the attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers, calling for an immediate halt to such violence.
Tedros was present at the airport during the strike and stated that the injured U.N. worker, who was at the facility to conduct a humanitarian mission, successfully underwent surgery prior to his evacuation. The man was initially in Yemen to facilitate the release of detained U.N. staff and to assess the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
