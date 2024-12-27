Left Menu

Belarusian Activist Dzmitry Kuchuk Sentenced Amidst Political Repression

Prominent Belarusian opposition activist Dzmitry Kuchuk has been sentenced to six years in prison amidst ongoing governmental crackdowns on dissent. Kuchuk, affiliated with the Green Party dissolved last year, was convicted for public order violations. Belarus faces intensified political repression as elections approach.

Updated: 27-12-2024 21:17 IST
Belarusian Activist Dzmitry Kuchuk Sentenced Amidst Political Repression
In a development that underscores the intensifying repression of dissent in Belarus, renowned opposition activist Dzmitry Kuchuk has been sentenced to six years in prison. The country's foremost human rights organization, Viasna, reported the conviction as part of the unyielding government crackdown.

Kuchuk, a former leader of the now-dissolved Green Party, faced charges that included gross violations of public order and incitement aimed at undermining national security. His trial, held under secrecy in Minsk, concluded with a verdict and a substantial fine, bringing shockwaves through human rights circles.

This sentence is emblematic of the broader suppression of political dissidents in Belarus, especially ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Authorities have ramped up efforts to silence voices of opposition, resulting in thousands of arrests, including that of Kuchuk, who has become a symbol of resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

