Tragedy in Zhuhai: A Deadly Act of Revenge

A court in China has issued a death sentence to Fan Weiqiu, who killed 35 people in a vehicular attack in Zhuhai. The attack, which occurred at a sports center, was reportedly motivated by Fan's frustrations over a divorce settlement, according to court officials.

This tragic incident fueled national concern due to its high casualty rate, similar to several other attacks in late October and November. In response, President Xi Jinping has instructed local governments to prevent further occurrences by addressing personal grievances that could escalate into public safety threats.

Fan's rapid sentencing came soon after another serious incident, where a driver in Hunan province injured 30 people. Chinese authorities maintain tight control over information related to these incidents, delaying announcements and censoring social media content.

