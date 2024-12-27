Left Menu

Tragedy in Zhuhai: A Deadly Act of Revenge

A Chinese court sentenced Fan Weiqiu to death for a vehicular assault that killed 35 people. The attack stemmed from Fan’s dissatisfaction with his divorce settlement. This incident was part of a recent spate of mass attacks, prompting government measures to curb 'revenge on society' crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:35 IST
Tragedy in Zhuhai: A Deadly Act of Revenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A court in China has issued a death sentence to Fan Weiqiu, who killed 35 people in a vehicular attack in Zhuhai. The attack, which occurred at a sports center, was reportedly motivated by Fan's frustrations over a divorce settlement, according to court officials.

This tragic incident fueled national concern due to its high casualty rate, similar to several other attacks in late October and November. In response, President Xi Jinping has instructed local governments to prevent further occurrences by addressing personal grievances that could escalate into public safety threats.

Fan's rapid sentencing came soon after another serious incident, where a driver in Hunan province injured 30 people. Chinese authorities maintain tight control over information related to these incidents, delaying announcements and censoring social media content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024