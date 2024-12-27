Tensions Rise: Arrests Following Mosque Survey Violence in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities have detained two more individuals in the ongoing investigation into the violent outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area, which ensued after a court-ordered survey at a local mosque. The total number of arrests in the Sambhal violence case has now reached fifty, according to a police statement on Tuesday.

Both detainees were apprehended from different locations, with one individual picked up from Delhi's Batla House. The arrests relate to allegations under the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, according to Sambhal's Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar.

The violence in the Kot Garvi area, which left four people dead and injured several, including police officers, flared on November 24. The conflict was sparked by a judicially sanctioned survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims that it was erected on a site once home to a Harihar temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)