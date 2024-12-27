Left Menu

Operation Siddha-Chepa: Solving the Mystery of the Dead Body Parcel Case

The Andhra Pradesh police unraveled the dead body parcel case by arresting three individuals involved in ‘Operation Siddha-Chepa.’ The conspiracy aimed to intimidate Sagi Tulasi and her family over property disputes. A total of 11 police teams worked on the case, leading to successful arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhimavaram | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:36 IST
The Andhra Pradesh police have successfully solved a perplexing case involving a dead body delivered in a wooden box, which was part of a plan called 'Operation Siddha-Chepa'. Three individuals, Sridhar Varma, Penmetsa Sushma, and Chekuri Revathi, were arrested in connection with the case, intended to threaten Sagi Tulasi and her family over a property dispute.

On December 19, Mudunuri Ranga Raju's family in Yendagandi village discovered the body of a 47-year-old man, B Parlayya, inside a box at their home along with a demand letter for Rs 1.3 crore. Investigation revealed that Sushma, Varma's girlfriend, had masterminded the plan to intimidate Tulasi into surrendering her property share.

Police efforts culminated in the arrest of Varma, Sushma, and Revathi, who have been charged under various sections. The case highlights the lengths to which individuals might go for personal gain, as well as the proficiency of Andhra Pradesh police in solving complex cases.

