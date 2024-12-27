Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Family Found Charred in Chhattisgarh

A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district where Bhagwat Sinha, his wife, and their daughter were found charred in their home. The discovery was made by Bhagwat's nephew. Authorities are investigating, and villagers claim no knowledge of any disputes involving the family, who ran a grocery shop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:19 IST
Tragic Inferno: Family Found Charred in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district as a man, his wife, and their young daughter were found burned to death in their home. Authorities reported the horrifying discovery on Friday morning.

According to the police, the bodies of Bhagwat Sinha, his wife Tanu, and their daughter Bhavya were discovered at around 11 a.m. in their Bhanwarmara village residence. The tragic scene was discovered by the couple's nephew who alerted law enforcement.

Preliminary investigations revealed a gas cylinder outside the bedroom with a pipe extending into the room, suggesting possible foul play. Meanwhile, villagers mentioned they were unaware of any disputes involving the family, adding another layer of mystery to the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024