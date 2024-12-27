Tragic Inferno: Family Found Charred in Chhattisgarh
A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district where Bhagwat Sinha, his wife, and their daughter were found charred in their home. The discovery was made by Bhagwat's nephew. Authorities are investigating, and villagers claim no knowledge of any disputes involving the family, who ran a grocery shop.
A shocking incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district as a man, his wife, and their young daughter were found burned to death in their home. Authorities reported the horrifying discovery on Friday morning.
According to the police, the bodies of Bhagwat Sinha, his wife Tanu, and their daughter Bhavya were discovered at around 11 a.m. in their Bhanwarmara village residence. The tragic scene was discovered by the couple's nephew who alerted law enforcement.
Preliminary investigations revealed a gas cylinder outside the bedroom with a pipe extending into the room, suggesting possible foul play. Meanwhile, villagers mentioned they were unaware of any disputes involving the family, adding another layer of mystery to the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
