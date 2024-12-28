Canadian Ministers' Diplomacy Blitz at Mar-a-Lago to Thwart Tariffs

In a strategic bid to fend off looming tariffs, two Canadian Cabinet ministers engaged in high-stakes diplomacy at Mar-a-Lago. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly met with Howard Lutnick, the nominee for US commerce secretary, amid tensions arising from President-elect Donald Trump's potential trade restrictions on Canada.

The Canadian officials shared plans to bolster border security and tackle the fentanyl crisis, emphasizing collaborative efforts to safeguard both nations. The meeting follows Trump's provocative statements on social media, calling for policy shifts that have raised concerns on the Canadian side. Expert observers anticipate further discussions in the weeks ahead.

While Trump has spotlighted issues like migration and trade deficits, Canadian officials underscore the significant trade volume between the two countries, which is critical for economic stability. The outcome of these diplomatic interactions remains crucial for maintaining robust bilateral relations in the face of potential trade policy challenges.

