A tragic error in Nigeria led to the deaths of at least 10 civilians when the military launched an airstrike targeting an insurgent group. The Nigerian defense spokesperson confirmed the unintended casualties in Sokoto state.

The airstrike was intended to hit the Lakurawa group's logistics base, seen as a threat due to their efforts to impose strict Islamic laws across regions bordering French-speaking countries. Despite successful targeting of the insurgents, secondary explosions resulted in civilian fatalities.

Such incidents are not new, with previous airstrikes mistakenly targeting civilians, raising concerns about military operations in the region. The Lakurawa group emerged amid disrupted regional alliances, following earlier struggles with Boko Haram, which accounted for significant loss of life and humanitarian crises.

