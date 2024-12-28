Tensions Escalate in Yemen as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Civilian Airport

In a recent development, Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen's main airport even as a civilian aircraft was about to land, raising alarm over the escalating conflict. The incident endangered a UN delegation and involved the destruction of key airport infrastructure.

The strikes, reportedly aimed at the Houthi-controlled airport, resulted in casualties and injuries, including a critical injury to a UN crew member. The airstrikes are part of Israel's intensified response following Houthi attacks.

Amid these tensions, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to worsen, and the need for assistance grows as economic conditions deteriorate. Efforts to discuss these issues and potential detainee releases faced setbacks due to recent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)