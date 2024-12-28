Left Menu

Mumbai Gears Up for New Year's Eve with Massive Security Deployment

Mumbai police are deploying over 14,000 personnel on New Year's Eve to ensure safety across popular gathering spots. Key areas include Marine Drive and Juhu beach, with special measures against drunk driving and other offenses. Officials promise strict action against lawbreakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:18 IST
Mumbai is gearing up for New Year's Eve with a formidable security deployment, as more than 14,000 police personnel will be on duty to prevent any disturbances, according to officials.

Popular gathering areas like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Juhu beach are expected to attract large crowds. To ensure safety, the city's police force includes 12,048 constables, 2,184 officers, and higher-ranking police officials.

Besides regular security, the State Reserve Police Force and Quick Response Teams will be in operation. Stringent measures are in place to curb drunk driving and other offenses, promising strict enforcement of the law.

