Mumbai Gears Up for New Year's Eve with Massive Security Deployment

Mumbai is gearing up for New Year's Eve with a formidable security deployment, as more than 14,000 police personnel will be on duty to prevent any disturbances, according to officials.

Popular gathering areas like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Juhu beach are expected to attract large crowds. To ensure safety, the city's police force includes 12,048 constables, 2,184 officers, and higher-ranking police officials.

Besides regular security, the State Reserve Police Force and Quick Response Teams will be in operation. Stringent measures are in place to curb drunk driving and other offenses, promising strict enforcement of the law.

