Court Denies Bail in Shocking Domestic Abuse Case

In a significant ruling, a court has denied bail to a man facing serious accusations of domestic violence, including unnatural offences and causing a miscarriage without consent. The case involves severe allegations detailed by the victim.

Vacation Judge Sunil Kumar evaluated the anticipatory bail plea, weighing the accusations under Indian Penal Code sections 377, 313, and 498 A. The court ruled based on the gravity of the charges, as evidenced by the complainant's statement.

Reported incidents include extreme cruelty, with claims of bodily harm from stubbing cigarettes and throwing a beer bottle. Prosecutors asserted the charges went beyond domestic abuse, solidifying the denial of bail.

