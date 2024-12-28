Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Alleged BPSC Exam Leak in Bihar

Protesters have demanded the cancellation of the BPSC exam held on December 13, alleging a question paper leak. Patna district administration has invited representatives for talks. Meanwhile, Patna Police have issued notices to coaching institute members for allegedly inciting protests at Gardani Bagh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:29 IST
Protest Erupts Over Alleged BPSC Exam Leak in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna district administration extended an invitation on Saturday to candidates protesting the recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination results. The offer aims at facilitating talks following allegations of a question paper leak in the exam conducted on December 13.

Protesters have been demonstrating for over a week, seeking the cancellation of the BPSC 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination, 2024. Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh has asked protesters to nominate five representatives for discussions. The BPSC is expected to make a decision "within a reasonable time" after the meeting.

The police have issued notices to several individuals associated with coaching institutes, suspected of inciting protestors at Gardani Bagh. These individuals have been asked to provide evidence supporting their claims against government officials when addressing students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024