Protest Erupts Over Alleged BPSC Exam Leak in Bihar

The Patna district administration extended an invitation on Saturday to candidates protesting the recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination results. The offer aims at facilitating talks following allegations of a question paper leak in the exam conducted on December 13.

Protesters have been demonstrating for over a week, seeking the cancellation of the BPSC 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination, 2024. Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh has asked protesters to nominate five representatives for discussions. The BPSC is expected to make a decision "within a reasonable time" after the meeting.

The police have issued notices to several individuals associated with coaching institutes, suspected of inciting protestors at Gardani Bagh. These individuals have been asked to provide evidence supporting their claims against government officials when addressing students.

