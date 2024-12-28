Left Menu

Undercover Operation Snares Illegal Drug Distributor in Delhi

A 35-year-old woman named Nidhi was arrested for allegedly selling mephentermine injections illegally without any prescription in south Delhi. Authorities seized 60 injections from her residence, highlighting the misuse of these drugs among gym-goers. Investigations continue to uncover broader drug trafficking networks.

Updated: 28-12-2024 19:38 IST
In a significant crackdown, law enforcement in South Delhi arrested a woman for allegedly distributing psychotropic injections without a license. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Nidhi, was found in possession of 60 mephentermine injections.

The arrest followed a tip-off which led to a joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and the Delhi drug department in the KM Pur area. The operation focused on illegal sales catering to gym-goers, underscoring a worrying trend of drug misuse for performance enhancement.

Classified under Schedule-H, these injections require a prescription, as noted by Deputy Commissioner Bhisham Singh. The case has spurred an investigation into potential links with larger drug trafficking operations. This bust raises significant public health concerns, given the target demographic of the illegal sales.

