Left Menu

Sweden's Unpreparedness: The Land Battle for Future Burials

Sweden's burial associations are acquiring land to prepare for potential mass burials due to increasing geopolitical tensions. This initiative is supported by guidelines from national bodies following Sweden’s NATO decision and Russia's threats. The process, hindered by land scarcity and bureaucratic delays, underscores Sweden's crisis-preparedness efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gothenburg | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:57 IST
Sweden's Unpreparedness: The Land Battle for Future Burials
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions and the possibility of war, burial associations across Sweden are racing to secure land for the grim task of potentially burying thousands of people should conflict arise.

Following recommendations from the Church of Sweden, supported by the state's Civil Contingencies Agency and Armed Forces, these preparations mark a significant shift in Sweden's crisis management strategy, especially after deciding to join NATO amid rising Baltic Sea tensions.

The need for expanded burial grounds highlights broader logistical challenges, particularly in Gothenburg where land scarcity and bureaucratic hurdles prolong readiness for emergencies, reflecting Sweden's renewed civil defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024