Sweden's Unpreparedness: The Land Battle for Future Burials
Sweden's burial associations are acquiring land to prepare for potential mass burials due to increasing geopolitical tensions. This initiative is supported by guidelines from national bodies following Sweden’s NATO decision and Russia's threats. The process, hindered by land scarcity and bureaucratic delays, underscores Sweden's crisis-preparedness efforts.
In response to escalating geopolitical tensions and the possibility of war, burial associations across Sweden are racing to secure land for the grim task of potentially burying thousands of people should conflict arise.
Following recommendations from the Church of Sweden, supported by the state's Civil Contingencies Agency and Armed Forces, these preparations mark a significant shift in Sweden's crisis management strategy, especially after deciding to join NATO amid rising Baltic Sea tensions.
The need for expanded burial grounds highlights broader logistical challenges, particularly in Gothenburg where land scarcity and bureaucratic hurdles prolong readiness for emergencies, reflecting Sweden's renewed civil defense posture.
