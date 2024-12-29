Syria's Tumultuous Transition: Arrests, New Alliances, and the Fight for Women's Rights
Syria's Embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services after two of Bashar Assad's relatives were apprehended with forged passports. Lebanon handed over dozens of Syrians, including ex-army officers, to new Syrian rulers. Protests erupted in northeastern Syria demanding women's rights amidst tensions with Kurdish-led forces.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Syria's Embassy in Lebanon shuttered its consular services following the arrest of two relatives of former President Bashar Assad on forgery charges at Beirut airport, officials disclosed. This decision reflects the instability surrounding Syria's recent power shifts.
Amid these changes, Lebanese authorities expelled dozens of Syrians, including former military officers, to the new Syrian administration. The handover was confirmed by security sources and a war monitor, adding to the region's political drama.
As the geopolitical landscape evolves, Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria confront Turkish-backed groups, whilst protests, primarily led by Kurdish women's groups, underscore demands for women's rights in the evolving Syrian context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- embassy
- Assad
- forged passports
- Lebanon
- HTS
- women's rights
- Türkiye
- Kurds
- political process
ALSO READ
Lindsey Vonn: Racing to New Heights Post-Comeback
Paracetamol Risks: New Study Highlights Concerns for Elderly
Sports Comebacks and Trades: Highlights from the World of Athletics
The Unpredictable Future of AI: Insights from Ilya Sutskever
India has universal voting rights; but at times it is said minorities have no rights: Kiren Rijiju in apparent dig at opposition.