Syria's Tumultuous Transition: Arrests, New Alliances, and the Fight for Women's Rights

Syria's Embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services after two of Bashar Assad's relatives were apprehended with forged passports. Lebanon handed over dozens of Syrians, including ex-army officers, to new Syrian rulers. Protests erupted in northeastern Syria demanding women's rights amidst tensions with Kurdish-led forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 29-12-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Syria's Embassy in Lebanon shuttered its consular services following the arrest of two relatives of former President Bashar Assad on forgery charges at Beirut airport, officials disclosed. This decision reflects the instability surrounding Syria's recent power shifts.

Amid these changes, Lebanese authorities expelled dozens of Syrians, including former military officers, to the new Syrian administration. The handover was confirmed by security sources and a war monitor, adding to the region's political drama.

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria confront Turkish-backed groups, whilst protests, primarily led by Kurdish women's groups, underscore demands for women's rights in the evolving Syrian context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

