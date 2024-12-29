Syria's Tumultuous Transition: Arrests, New Alliances, and the Fight for Women's Rights

Syria's Embassy in Lebanon shuttered its consular services following the arrest of two relatives of former President Bashar Assad on forgery charges at Beirut airport, officials disclosed. This decision reflects the instability surrounding Syria's recent power shifts.

Amid these changes, Lebanese authorities expelled dozens of Syrians, including former military officers, to the new Syrian administration. The handover was confirmed by security sources and a war monitor, adding to the region's political drama.

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria confront Turkish-backed groups, whilst protests, primarily led by Kurdish women's groups, underscore demands for women's rights in the evolving Syrian context.

