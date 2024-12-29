Left Menu

Russia Abandons Missiles Moratorium Amid U.S. Weapon Deployments

Russia has decided to abandon its proposed moratorium on short- and medium-range missile deployments due to perceived destabilizing actions by the United States and NATO, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The decision follows the U.S.'s deployment of such weapons and its withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic shift, Russia has announced plans to abandon its proposed moratorium on deploying short- and medium-range missiles. This decision, disclosed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, comes as a response to the United States' recent deployments of similar weaponry.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia's action stems from what it views as destabilizing moves by the U.S. and NATO, which have prompted an evaluation of the evolving threats. "Our moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles is no longer practically viable and will have to be abandoned," Lavrov told RIA news agency.

Washington's earlier withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty in 2019 set the stage for this development. Despite Russia's previous assurances not to deploy these weapons, the U.S. actions have forced a reconsideration of Russia's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

