Chinese Forces Intensify Patrols Near Scarborough Shoal

Chinese naval and air forces executed combat readiness patrols near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The move aims to bolster control and safeguard national sovereignty and security in the region, underscoring China's firm stance on territorial issues, as stated by the PLA Southern Theater Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic show of force, Chinese naval and air forces conducted combat readiness patrols in the vicinity of the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) revealed the mission was designed to enhance control over the contested waters and airspace while asserting China's sovereignty claims.

The PLA Southern Theater Command emphasized the operations were crucial for national security and territorial integrity as tensions persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

