Chinese Forces Intensify Patrols Near Scarborough Shoal

In a strategic show of force, Chinese naval and air forces conducted combat readiness patrols in the vicinity of the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) revealed the mission was designed to enhance control over the contested waters and airspace while asserting China's sovereignty claims.

The PLA Southern Theater Command emphasized the operations were crucial for national security and territorial integrity as tensions persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)