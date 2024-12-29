Left Menu

Ravindra Telang Takes Charge as Sikkim's New Chief Secretary

Ravindra Telang, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, succeeding VB Pathak. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Telang on his new role, expressing confidence in his leadership to drive Sikkim towards further progress and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:34 IST
Ravindra Telang Takes Charge as Sikkim's New Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Telang has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, according to officials. Telang, a 1995 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, steps into the role following the retirement of VB Pathak, effective December 31.

Before his promotion, Telang served as the additional chief secretary in charge of the Education Department. His illustrious career within the administrative service has earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his congratulations and confidence in Telang's leadership capabilities. In a social media message, Tamang praised Telang's dedication and commitment to public service, forecasting a future of enhanced progress and innovation for Sikkim under his stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024