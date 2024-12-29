Ravindra Telang Takes Charge as Sikkim's New Chief Secretary

Ravindra Telang has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, according to officials. Telang, a 1995 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, steps into the role following the retirement of VB Pathak, effective December 31.

Before his promotion, Telang served as the additional chief secretary in charge of the Education Department. His illustrious career within the administrative service has earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his congratulations and confidence in Telang's leadership capabilities. In a social media message, Tamang praised Telang's dedication and commitment to public service, forecasting a future of enhanced progress and innovation for Sikkim under his stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)