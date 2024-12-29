Controversy Erupts Over Social Media Content Supporting Khalistan
An FIR has been filed against Gursewak Singh, a Sikh man in Uttar Pradesh, for posting weapon-laden pictures and supporting Khalistan on social media. The police, including the Kotwali and chowki in-charge, are investigating and monitoring inflammatory online content, urging residents to report suspicious activities promptly.
An FIR has been filed in an Uttar Pradesh district against Gursewak Singh for allegedly posting photos with weapons and backing Khalistan on social media, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
Nagar Kotwali Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh announced the case against Singh under applicable legal sections, as further investigations proceed into the matter.
The incident was reported by chowki in-charge Deepchandra, leading to serious charges against Singh after Khalistan supporters were killed in Pilibhit last December. Police are monitoring online materials and have urged citizens to report such content.
