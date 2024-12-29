Controversy Erupts Over Social Media Content Supporting Khalistan

An FIR has been filed in an Uttar Pradesh district against Gursewak Singh for allegedly posting photos with weapons and backing Khalistan on social media, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Nagar Kotwali Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh announced the case against Singh under applicable legal sections, as further investigations proceed into the matter.

The incident was reported by chowki in-charge Deepchandra, leading to serious charges against Singh after Khalistan supporters were killed in Pilibhit last December. Police are monitoring online materials and have urged citizens to report such content.

(With inputs from agencies.)