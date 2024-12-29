Village Clash Over Cow Shelter Sparks Legal Action
More than 100 people, including the village head, have been accused of attacking Hindu activists protesting the poor condition of a local cow shelter. Legal charges, including rioting and causing harm, have been filed. Complaints led by a Bajrang Dal leader reveal ongoing tensions.
A recent incident in Badhai Kala has resulted in more than 100 individuals being booked following an alleged attack on Hindu activists protesting the conditions of a cow shelter.
According to Station House Officer Jasvir Singh, a case has been registered against the village head, Dharmendra, and others. The legal proceedings include charges under several sections, such as rioting and assault, along with laws preventing cruelty to animals and atrocities against SC-ST communities.
The complaint from Bajrang Dal leader Pankaj Deep claims that an organized attack led by the village head left activists injured. Police have confirmed that further investigation is currently underway.
