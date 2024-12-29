Mahapanchayat Demands Release of Politician Naresh Meena Amid Tonk Violence

A significant Mahapanchayat convened in Nagar Fort on Sunday, demanding the release of politician Naresh Meena and others arrested following a violent incident in Tonk. Meena had been taken into custody on November 14 after slapping a government officer outside a polling booth.

The gathering, attended by approximately 5,000 supporters, saw participants submit a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer. They called for Meena's fast-tracked release and urged compensation for residents of Samravata village, who suffered greatly from the aftermath of the slapping incident.

Law enforcement officers, including Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, ensured peace during the Mahapanchayat by deploying additional forces. Violence originally broke out when Meena and his supporters clashed with police, resulting in 23 cases being filed against him at multiple stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)