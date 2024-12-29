West Bengal Cracks Down on Passport Fraud with Verification Overhaul Proposal

The West Bengal Police, led by Director General Rajeev Kumar, is calling for an overhaul of passport verification processes following the unearthing of a fake passport racket in Kolkata. Kumar has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for a comprehensive review of current procedures.

In his communication, Kumar highlighted software issues and proposed personal involvement of superintendents of police in the verification process. He also raised concerns about the distribution of passports through post offices, urging better collaboration among agencies to fortify the system against misuse.

This call for change comes after the Kolkata Police arrested eight individuals involved in the racket, seizing fake documents and electronic equipment used to produce counterfeit passports. The police advocate for direct involvement in verification to ensure thoroughness in every case.

(With inputs from agencies.)