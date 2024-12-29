Left Menu

West Bengal Cracks Down on Passport Fraud with Verification Overhaul Proposal

Rajeev Kumar, West Bengal's Director General of Police, has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to overhaul the passport verification process following a recent fake passport racket bust. He suggested involving district intelligence and senior officers for a more effective system in preventing passport misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:13 IST
The West Bengal Police, led by Director General Rajeev Kumar, is calling for an overhaul of passport verification processes following the unearthing of a fake passport racket in Kolkata. Kumar has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for a comprehensive review of current procedures.

In his communication, Kumar highlighted software issues and proposed personal involvement of superintendents of police in the verification process. He also raised concerns about the distribution of passports through post offices, urging better collaboration among agencies to fortify the system against misuse.

This call for change comes after the Kolkata Police arrested eight individuals involved in the racket, seizing fake documents and electronic equipment used to produce counterfeit passports. The police advocate for direct involvement in verification to ensure thoroughness in every case.

