Tragedy Strikes: Family Burnt Alive by Fallen Power Line

Three individuals, including two young girls, died tragically when a high-tension power line fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle on Sunday. This incident has raised serious questions about infrastructure safety and emergency response.

The victims, Shivraj Nishad, his two-year-old daughter Aditi, and his nine-year-old niece Anu, were returning from Sonbarsa market when they came in contact with the 11,000-volt line. The power line snapped and fell on them as they turned onto the canal road leading to Sardarnagar, setting them and their vehicle ablaze.

Ashutosh Srivastava, Chief Engineer of the Electricity Department, announced that an investigation is underway to determine why the line did not trip as expected when it hit the ground. A high-ranking team will report within 48 hours, and financial aid has been promised to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)