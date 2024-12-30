Tragic Gas Explosion at Cairo Police Academy Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at Egypt's police academy in Cairo when a gas explosion claimed the lives of three police officers. The explosion occurred during routine maintenance work, according to the country's interior ministry.

Officials have ruled out any foul play, stating it was an unfortunate accident. Two additional officers sustained injuries in the blast, highlighting the inherent dangers faced by security personnel even in non-combat scenarios.

The incident has prompted an internal review to ensure safety measures are upheld, reflecting a broader concern over industrial safety protocols.

