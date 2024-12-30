Punjab Farmers Bring Traffic to Halt with Statewide Bandh

On Monday, farmers in Punjab staged a statewide bandh, effectively obstructing major roads and disrupting commuter traffic in protest of unmet government demands. This demonstration was organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The bandh, scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm, witnessed farmers holding sit-ins at several key locations, including the Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway. Entry points like Amritsar's Golden Gate and Bathinda's Rampura Phul bore the brunt of the protest as roads were blocked.

Even as the bandh halted normal operations, essential services were allowed to continue with exemptions for emergency cases, such as medical emergencies, airport journeys, and weddings. Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike reached its 35th day, as farmers persisted in their demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, and justice for victims of past violence.

