Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Bring Traffic to Halt with Statewide Bandh

Farmers in Punjab launched a statewide bandh, blocking roads and disrupting traffic in protest against the government's failure to meet their demands. The demonstration, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, took place at key points including Amritsar and Bathinda. Emergency services were exempted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:11 IST
Punjab Farmers Bring Traffic to Halt with Statewide Bandh
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, farmers in Punjab staged a statewide bandh, effectively obstructing major roads and disrupting commuter traffic in protest of unmet government demands. This demonstration was organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The bandh, scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm, witnessed farmers holding sit-ins at several key locations, including the Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway. Entry points like Amritsar's Golden Gate and Bathinda's Rampura Phul bore the brunt of the protest as roads were blocked.

Even as the bandh halted normal operations, essential services were allowed to continue with exemptions for emergency cases, such as medical emergencies, airport journeys, and weddings. Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike reached its 35th day, as farmers persisted in their demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP), debt waivers, and justice for victims of past violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024