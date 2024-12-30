Left Menu

Thailand Clears Its Banks: No Link to Myanmar Arms Deal

Thailand's central bank and anti-money laundering agency refuted claims from a UN report alleging Thai banks aided Myanmar's junta in arms procurement. A task force review found no evidence to support the allegations, though improvements in financial due diligence were noted as necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:31 IST
Thailand Clears Its Banks: No Link to Myanmar Arms Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In recent developments, Thailand's central bank and anti-money laundering agency have refuted allegations that the nation's banks were instrumental in aiding Myanmar's junta to acquire weapons. This response comes in light of a report from a U.N. expert alleging otherwise.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had reported in June that companies in Thailand funneled significant funds through Thai banks to support Myanmar's military, with a notable increase in transactions from the previous fiscal year. However, a review initiated by the Thai government reveals no direct link between these transactions and arms procurement.

The appraisal exposed inconsistencies in Thai financial institutions' anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures, urging the need for enhanced regulatory protocols to prevent misuse of financial channels in funding illicit and human rights-violating activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024