Bengaluru's New Year: Police Presence Amplified for Safety

Ahead of the New Year, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the deployment of thousands of police in Bengaluru and statewide. Emphasizing safety, he urged the public to avoid disturbances. Bengaluru Police have detailed measures in place with 11,830 personnel ensuring security and monitoring for rave parties and drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:45 IST
In anticipation of New Year celebrations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured citizens on Monday that extensive security measures are being implemented across Bengaluru and the state. Thousands of police officers will be deployed to maintain order.

Seeking a peaceful celebration period, Minister Parameshwara appealed to the public to remain civil and dissuade anyone from causing disturbances. The elaborate arrangements are aimed at preventing any suspicious or unlawful incidents during this festive time.

Bengaluru Police have committed to tight security across key public areas, deploying 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers and civil defence staff. Public gatherings are allowed only until 1 am, with stringent checks on potential illegal activities such as rave parties and drug use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

