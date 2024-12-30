Vitul Kumar Appointed as New CRPF Head
Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar is set to become the Director General of the CRPF, succeeding Anish Dayal Singh upon his retirement. Kumar, from the 1993 Uttar Pradesh IPS batch, is currently serving as the Special Director General. His appointment is approved by the Union Home Ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar will assume the role of Director General for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh.
Kumar, part of the 1993 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been serving as the Special Director General of CRPF.
The Union Home Ministry has approved the assignment of officiating charge to Kumar upon Singh's retirement on December 31, 2024, until a regular appointment is made or until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Game Day Power Play: Allies, Appointments, and Appearances
Presidency Expresses Concern Over McKinsey and Bain Appointments Amid State Capture Allegations
AstraZeneca Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments
Maharashtra Cabinet Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst New Appointments
England Triumphs in New Zealand Despite Final Test Disappointment