Vitul Kumar Appointed as New CRPF Head

Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar is set to become the Director General of the CRPF, succeeding Anish Dayal Singh upon his retirement. Kumar, from the 1993 Uttar Pradesh IPS batch, is currently serving as the Special Director General. His appointment is approved by the Union Home Ministry.

Updated: 30-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar will assume the role of Director General for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh.

Kumar, part of the 1993 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been serving as the Special Director General of CRPF.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the assignment of officiating charge to Kumar upon Singh's retirement on December 31, 2024, until a regular appointment is made or until further notice.

