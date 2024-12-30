Vitul Kumar Appointed as New CRPF Head

Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar will assume the role of Director General for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh.

Kumar, part of the 1993 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been serving as the Special Director General of CRPF.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the assignment of officiating charge to Kumar upon Singh's retirement on December 31, 2024, until a regular appointment is made or until further notice.

