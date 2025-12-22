Left Menu

Assam's Health Sector Boost: Over 3,400 New Appointments Announced by CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has distributed appointment letters to 3,420 candidates for technical and non-technical roles in the state's health sector, raising government employment during his tenure to 1,45,449. Initiatives aim to enhance healthcare and create an optimistic employment landscape in Assam.

In a significant development for Assam's healthcare sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 3,420 candidates. These appointments span technical and non-technical positions, with 1,403 technical and 595 non-technical candidates under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, among others.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's progress under the current regime, noting that the total number of government jobs provided has now reached 1,45,449. Sarma outlined ambitious plans for future employment, including new appointments to Grade-III and Grade-IV posts, as the government moves towards its target of two lakh jobs.

Sarma underscored the importance of these appointments in strengthening healthcare facilities, emphasizing the responsibility of healthcare workers in improving the quality of medical services. The initiatives, he stated, will not only provide government jobs but also foster self-employment and partnerships with private healthcare providers.

