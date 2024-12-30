Revolutionizing India's Workforce: The Push for Comprehensive Labour Codes by 2025
The Indian government aims to bolster the economy and empower workers by implementing new labour codes and enhancing social security, especially for gig and platform workers, by 2025. Despite progress, challenges remain with states yet to finalize rules on these initiatives, and resistance from labour unions persists.
The Indian government's priority for 2025 is the swift implementation of labour codes, bolstering social security for informal and gig workers, and enacting transformative policies to empower citizens and strengthen the economy.
By the end of March 2025, all 36 states and union territories are expected to complete the harmonization and pre-publication of draft rules under the four labour codes, as announced by the labour ministry.
Despite these efforts, labour unions remain opposed, viewing the new codes as detrimental to the rights achieved over years of struggle, and are campaigning for alternative considerations through the Indian Labour Conference.
