Karnataka High Court Enforces Strict Evidence Evaluation Protocols

The Karnataka High Court has reiterated the importance of evaluating only the evidence collected by investigating officers, dismissing any efforts to introduce new arguments in court proceedings. Justice H P Sandesh, in a recent judgment, clarified that discharge applications should not become 'mini-trials'.

The ruling came as Dr Mohankumar M's revision petition was dismissed. He had been accused of abetting an offense under Section 109 of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, involving a payment aimed at securing a medical college admission.

The court highlighted inconsistencies in Dr Mohankumar's financial documentation, such as unexplained cash deposits in his bank account, which were not addressed in his income tax filings. Consequently, the court upheld the trial court's decision to deny his discharge application.

(With inputs from agencies.)