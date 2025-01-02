Prison Security Breach: Hidden Mobile Found in Footwear

In a significant security breach, an undertrial prisoner in Maharashtra's Thane Central Jail was found with a mobile phone concealed in his footwear, authorities reported on Thursday.

The breach came to light on December 30 during routine inspections of prison barrack no. 3, housing approximately 200 inmates, conducted by a diligent jail sepoy.

The mobile phone, bearing distinctive markings linking it to the inmate, was discovered after a search revealed one unusually heavy sandal. Legal action has been taken against the prisoner, and investigations are underway to ascertain how the contraband entered the facility.

